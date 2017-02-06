BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 6 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.24 billion yuan ($180.73 million) from 1.36 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2leWOiS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8609 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.