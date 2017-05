Feb 6 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to invest in OLED project worth about 1.0 billion yuan ($145.75 million) in Hefei

* Says it has bought back 226.5 million yuan worth of A-shares, HK$110.9 million ($14.30 million) worth of B-shares between Sept 20, 2016 and Jan 31, 2017

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2lfpHMX; bit.ly/2kEwAd0

