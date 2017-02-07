Feb 7 Wooridul Huebrain Ltd :

* Says it will sell 933,331 shares of Deutsch Financial Co., Ltd, a car installment and lease firm, for 1.40 billion won

* Says it will hold 1.8 percent stake(1.7 million shares) in Deutsch Financial Co., Ltd after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ODO3bc

