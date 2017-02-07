BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Newflex Technolgy Co Ltd :
* Says 3.35 billion won worth of its first series unregistered private convertible bonds have been converted into 1.3 million shares of the company, at 2,664 won/share, as of Feb. 6
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xWSFfr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment