BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Semicon Light Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 2.1 million shares of the company in private placement, at 1,430 won/share, to raise 3.0 billion won in proceeds for investment fund
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment