** Railway coach maker Titagarh Wagons Ltd rises as much as 7 pct to highest since Jan 31

** Company reported a profit of 32.8 mln rupees ($486,972.01) in Oct-Dec qtr compared with a loss of 3.9 mln rupees for the same period last year

** Company gets Letter of Intent from National Institute of Ocean Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, for construction and delivery of two coastal research vessels worth 1 bln rupees

** As of Monday's close, stock down 21.7 pct in the past one year ($1 = 67.3550 Indian rupees)