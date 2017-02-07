BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Sindoh Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 14.75 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment