BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Arion Technology Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 2,720 won/share from 3,654 won/share, effective Feb. 6
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/pozDpW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment