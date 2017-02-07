BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Care Twentyone Corp :
* Says it repurchased 6,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 18,216,900 yen in total, from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31
* Says previous plan disclosed on Oct. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/URdizJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: