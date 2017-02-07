BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Taiyo Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gTtbFm
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment