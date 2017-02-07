Feb 7 Taiyo Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gTtbFm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)