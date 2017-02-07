Feb 7 Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd :

* Says it plans to merge Settsu Oil Mill Inc via share exchange on May 1

* Says one share of Settsu Oil Mill can be exchanged for 0.785 share of the co

* Says Settsu Oil Mill will delist from TSE on April 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eySbSB

