BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 DTS Corp :
* Says it plans to transfer communication relative business to its Tokyo-based wholly owned information service business unit on April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rVJATj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment