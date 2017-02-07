Feb 7 TV Asahi Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to raise stake in Shizuoka Asahi Television Co Ltd to 31.65 percent from 19.90 percent currently

* Says it plans to raise stake in Higashinippon Broadcasting Co Ltd to 27.00 percent from 19.90 percent currently

* Says it plans to raise stake in Fukushima Broadcasting Co Ltd to 27.25 percent from 19.92 percent currently

* Transaction will be implemented in March

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rNyc4l

