BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Media Five Co :
* Says the co plans to start nursing business since May
* Says the co will set up nursery school in Fukuoka, with investment of 20.5 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IrDQ9Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment