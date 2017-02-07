BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc :
* Says co plans to fully acquire Toyoshoji, a firm engaged in food through stock swap, with effective on March 1
* One share of Toyoshoji's stock will be exchanged with 14,634.15 shares of co's stock
* 14,634,150 shares of co's stock will be exchanged
* Along with the stock swap, Toyoshoji's parent company Tanaka Bungo Shoten Inc will own 10.69 percent stake in co up from 0 percent and will be the top shareholder after transaction
* Change will occur on March 1
