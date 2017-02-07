BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 5.0 billion yuan ($727.14 million) medium-term notes, 5.0 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kNdAc6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment