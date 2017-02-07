BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 DaikyoNishikawa Corp :
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.2 percent stake of shares (3.1 million shares) for totaling 4.99 billion yen, on Feb. 8
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: