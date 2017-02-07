BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 Icraft Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 705.4 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/g8HyLq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.