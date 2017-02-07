BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :
* Says it will issue 753,010 shares of the company in private placement, at 6,640 won/share, to raise 5.0 billion won in proceeds for operations
