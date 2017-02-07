BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 New Pride Corp :
* Says 500 million won worth of its 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 158,881 shares of the company, at 3,147 won/share, as of Feb. 7
