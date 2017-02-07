BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 45.4 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 11.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from new energy auto business and lossmaking unit returns to profit are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7A8I0l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.