BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Golden Biotechnology Corp :
* Says it completed issuing 20 million new shares at T$38 per share with amount of T$760 million
* Says new share issue record date is Feb. 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0EVned
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: