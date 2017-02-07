BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 Locondo Inc :
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 7, under the symbol "3558"
* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,575,700 common shares, comprised of newly issued 924,000 shares and privately held 651,700 shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,660 yen per share with total offering amount will be 2.62 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date
* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and MONEX Inc included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/n6sjsq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.