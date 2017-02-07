BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Feb 7 Gongwin Biopharm Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says initial public offering of 97.2 million common shares with par value of T$10 per share
* Says its shares to be traded on the emerging market under the symbol of "6617" from Feb. 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HCwfKE
(Beijing Headline News)
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer