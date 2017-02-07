BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 600 million yuan ($87.18 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kNLHAS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8824 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: