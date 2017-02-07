BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says its Jan vehicle sales up 20.9 percent y/y
