BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says company was unable to operate normally between Jan 24 and Feb 6 as company office was occupied by unknown group of people
* Says supervisory board approves company to call shareholder meeting on Feb 22 to review proposal to remove chairman Wang Yuhao from company board
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2khADc7; bit.ly/2kIBfL3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: