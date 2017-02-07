Feb 7 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says company was unable to operate normally between Jan 24 and Feb 6 as company office was occupied by unknown group of people

* Says supervisory board approves company to call shareholder meeting on Feb 22 to review proposal to remove chairman Wang Yuhao from company board

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2khADc7; bit.ly/2kIBfL3

