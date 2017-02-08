BRIEF-Fufeng Group says has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
Feb 8 Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd :
* Says the co's unit Daitocacao Co Ltd plans to set up PT INDOAGRI DAITOCACAO in Indonisia, under cooperation with PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk
* Says the new JV to be capitalized at about $32 million, engaged in production and sales of chocolate
* Says the unit and PT INDOAGRI DAITOCACAO will hold 51 percent and 49 percent stake in the JV respectively
* Says the establishment effective on March
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sxRRMm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
* March quarter profit 17.3 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year go