BRIEF-Fufeng Group says has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
Feb 8 S&T Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 350 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 5.53 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vPvqjF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
* March quarter profit 17.3 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year go