BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 8 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd :
* Says the co's wholly owned subsidiary plans to sell three units, which are engaged in manufacturing of lead frames, to Jih Lin Technology Co., Ltd
