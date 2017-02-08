BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 2016/17 pre-tax profit DKK 10.5 million
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Advance Residence Investment Corp :
* Says the co plans to issue 26th series unsecured REIT bonds for 2 billion yen via public offering
* Says the interest rate at 0.18 percent
* Says subscription date on Feb. 8 and payment date on Feb. 17
* Says maturity on Aug. 17, 2022
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aKZQEx
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)