BRIEF-India's Suryaamba Spinning Mills posts March-qtr net loss
* March quarter net loss 4.2 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Shan Dong Delisi Food Co Ltd:
* Says the co to form cooperation with Bailian Group on production and sales of food products
* Says two entities will set up a production JV and a sales JV, capitalized at 100 million yuan and 30 million yuan respectively
* Says the co will hold 51 percent stake in the production JV and 49 percent stake in the sales JV
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jOs2Hr
* March quarter net loss 104.3 million rupees versus loss 90.9 million rupees year ago