BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Nongshim Holdings :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2,000 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 9.28 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2CPMpH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1