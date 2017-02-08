BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 8 Secom Joshinetsu Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully buy its Niigata-based security service unit via stock swap
* Says the co is holding 61.7 percent stake in the unit at present
* Says the merger effective on Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rN3LGK
