BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Mamiya-OP Co Ltd:
* Says the co plans to merge its wholly owned electronic equipment unit, based in Saitama
* Says the merger effective on April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ja6NWS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1