BRIEF-India's Suryaamba Spinning Mills posts March-qtr net loss
* March quarter net loss 4.2 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Daitobo Co Ltd:
* says it to form a business and capital alliance with a Japan-based firm that engaged in commercial facility development, advertising agency business, construction industry, on Feb. 10
* Says two entities will cooperate on commercial facility business
* Says the Japan-based firm to buy 1.66 percent stake in the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YGHGow
* March quarter net loss 104.3 million rupees versus loss 90.9 million rupees year ago