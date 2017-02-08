BRIEF-India's Lambodhara Textiles March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 17.3 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year go
** Shares of Titan Co Ltd rises as much as 9.7 pct, its biggest intra-day pct gain since May 22, 2014, to 431.55 rupees, its highest since Sept 9, 2016.
** Co reported a profit of 2.56 bln rupees ($38.03 million)in Dec-qtr, an increase of 13 pct increase over last year
** Research firm Kotak Institutional Equities raises stock's target price to 390 rupees from 330 rupees.
** Kotak states recovering jewellery demand will benefit the co and it is well-placed to gain market share as the unorganized segment reels from demonetization-induced pressure.
** Over 8 mln shares change hands by mid-day trade, nearly eight times their 30-day average ($1 = 67.3100 Indian rupees)
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago