Feb 8 Daitobo Co Ltd:

* says it to form a business and capital alliance with a Japan-based firm that engaged in manufacturing, sale, export and leasing of electric therapy equipment and medical equipment etc, on Feb. 10

* Says two entities will cooperate on healthcare business

* Says the Japan-based firm to buy 0.46 percent stake in the co

