BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 JB ELEVEN Co Ltd :
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 174,000 shares on Nagoya Stock Exchange from Feb. 28 to March 7
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kXax8q
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1