BRIEF-Oisix to merge with wholly owned unit and change name
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
Feb 8 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd
* Says it sold 543 buses in Jan, down 55.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lmDdO5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago