Novo Nordisk submits U.S. application for Tresiba label update
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
Feb 8 Daewon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 260 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 4.52 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PVqUYo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY