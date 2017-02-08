BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 8 Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lmPTo4
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange