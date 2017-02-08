BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 1.0 billion yuan ($145.36 million) commercial paper, 2.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kMosY4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 1 0219049.1 ), for method for measuring chloride ion content of amino acid-N-formic anhydride