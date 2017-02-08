(Adds company forecast)
Feb 8 (Reuters)-
Renesas Electronics Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Dec 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2017
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 471.03 693.29 171.00
(-12.4 pct)
Operating 54.71 103.78 23.00
(-0.6 pct)
Recurring 49.99 102.10 22.00
(-3.1 pct)
Net 44.12 86.29 19.00
(+4.8 pct)
EPS 26.46 yen 51.76 yen 11.40 yen
EPS Diluted 26.46 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 Div NIL NIL
-Q4 Div NIL NIL
NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
