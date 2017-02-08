BRIEF- New Art announces change of president
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
Feb 8 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co Ltd
* Says it sold 1,333 vehicles in Jan, down 16.3 percent y/y
* Says it plans a merger between Tochigi Ken-based unit and Ibaraki Ken-based unit