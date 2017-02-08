BRIEF- New Art announces change of president
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
Feb 8 Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd
* Says owner ENN Group signs framework agreement to invest about 17 billion yuan ($2.47 billion) in tourism projects in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in five years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lpXIdx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8701 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans a merger between Tochigi Ken-based unit and Ibaraki Ken-based unit