BRIEF- New Art announces change of president
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
Feb 8 Nankang Rubber Tire Corp Ltd:
* Says it expects to pay T$1.1 per share as 2016 cash dividend
* Says it plans a merger between Tochigi Ken-based unit and Ibaraki Ken-based unit