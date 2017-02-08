BRIEF-Ourgame International expects net loss for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expected that group will record a net loss for six months ending 30 june 2017
Feb 8 Compal Electronics Inc:
* Says it sold entire 394.1 million shares of Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. at T$811.5 million in total to Tatung Company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h6lh0n
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)