Feb 8 Compal Electronics Inc:

* Says its three investment subsidiaries sold entire shares of Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. at T$1.46 billion in total to Tatung Company

* Says the subsidiaries holds 0 percent stake in Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rQNMKD; goo.gl/2udL1f; goo.gl/zWzPZ0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)