BRIEF-India's Premier Polyfilm March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 9.4 million rupees versus profit3.3 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE, Feb 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32400 ICS-201(B22mm) 33400 ICS-102(B22mm) 32200 ICS-103(23mm) 35100 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 42100 ICS-105(26mm) 38700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40100 ICS-105(27mm) 42700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39100 ICS-105MMA(27) 40900 ICS-105PHR(28) 43000 ICS-105(28mm) 41400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41700 ICS-105(29mm) 41700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42000 ICS-105(30mm) 42300 ICS-105(31mm) 43100 ICS-106(32mm) 43600 ICS-107(34mm) 55600
Castor seeds Spot prices –May 29 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,840-0,895 versus 0,840-0,885 previous